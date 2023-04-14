UFC 287 medical suspensions: Alex Pereira avoids long layoff after ugly knockout loss

Israel Adesanya’s knockout of Alex Pereira capped off an action-packed UFC 287, but fortunately for most of the card’s fighters, it’s unlikely that they’ll have to miss much time after.

Though Pereira was knocked out cold in the main event of this past Saturday’s pay-per-view in Miami, he received a minimal medical suspension from the result, with the now-former UFC middleweight champion expected to be on the shelf for just 60 days according to a list of suspensions acquired by MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin.

Adesanya did not receive a medical suspension.

None of the UFC 287 competitors received a suspension of longer than 60 days, with Adrian Yanez, Santiago Ponzinibbio, and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke also required to sit out for a two-month period. The nature of the suspensions was not made public.

UFC 287 was overseen by the Florida Athletic Commission.

See the full list of medical suspensions below.

Alex Pereira: 60 days

Adrian Yanez: 60 days

Santiago Ponzinibbio: 60 days

Kelvin Gastelum: 45 days

Chris Curtis: 45 days

Michelle Waterson-Gomez: 30 days

Gerald Meerschaert: 45 days

Lupita Godinez: 30 days

Cynthia Calvillo: 30 days

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke: 60 days