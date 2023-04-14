Heck of a Morning: Win or lose, where does Max Holloway go after UFC Kansas City?

Max Holloway returns this Saturday in a pivotal featherweight main event against Arnold Allen at UFC Kansas City. With “Blessed” already suffering three losses to current champ Alexander Volkanovski, what does a win do for his place at 145? And on the other end, what if he is not victorious this weekend?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses the stakes for Holloway in the scheduled five-round contest with Allen. Additionally, listener questions include the current UFC 290 lineup, if the UFC should add another title fight to the International Fight Week card, the cancelled UFC Vegas 72 main event between Arman Tsarukyan and Renato Moicano, options for Bryce Mitchell at UFC 288 with Jonathan Pearce being forced to withdraw from the May pay-per-view card, a potential Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus Du Plessis fight, the NBA playoffs, and much more.

