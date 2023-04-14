UFC Kansas City weigh-in results: Max Holloway, Arnold Allen on point for pivotal featherweight main event, one fighter misses

Max Holloway and Arnold Allen could move one step closer to a UFC title shot on Saturday.

The top-ranked featherweights — Holloway is No. 2 in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, Allen is tied for the No. 5 spot — successfully made weight Friday at the official weigh-ins for UFC Kansas City, which takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. Holloway and Allen meet in the headlining bout.

Both fighters recorded an official weight of a 146 pounds, utilizing the one-pound allowance for non-title fights. This is Holloway’s 25th time hitting the featherweight mark, placing him in a tie with Darren Elkins for the most featherweight appearances in UFC history.

Allen seeks his 11th straight UFC victory and possibly his first championship opportunity.

Friday’s weigh-ins saw one fighter miss weight, bantamweight Joselyne Edwards. The Panamanian fighter came in 0.5 pounds over the limit and she has now missed weight in two straight fights. Edwards was 1.5 pounds over for a matchup with Ji Yeon Kim at UFC 277 last July, a bout that she stepped into as a replacement on less than three weeks’ notice.

It is not yet known if Edwards’ bout with Lucie Pudilova (136) will proceed at a catchweight and if so, what percentage of her purse will be forfeited as penalty.

Check out UFC Kansas City weigh-in results below.

Main Card (8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+)

Max Holloway (146) vs. Arnold Allen (146)

Edson Barboza (146) vs. Billy Quarantillo (146)

Dustin Jacoby (206) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (205)

Tanner Boser (203) vs. Ion Cutelaba (206)

Pedro Munhoz (136) vs. Chris Gutierrez (136)

Clay Guida (154.5) vs. Rafa Garcia (155)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET)

Bill Algeo (146) vs. T.J. Brown (146)

Brandon Royval (126) vs. Matheus Nicolau (126)

Zak Cummings (206) vs. Ed Herman (206)

Gillian Robertson (116) vs. Piera Rodriguez (116)

Lando Vannata (156) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (156)

Bruna Brasil (116) vs. Denise Gomes (115)

Aaron Phillips (136) vs. Gaston Bolanos (136)

Joselyne Edwards (136.5)* vs. Lucie Pudilova (136)

*missed weight