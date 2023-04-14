UFC Kansas City weigh-in video

At the UFC Kansas City weigh-ins, all 28 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Kansas City will step on the scale Friday. MMA Fighting will have video of the proceeding above.
In the main event, Max Holloway and Arnold Allen can weigh no more than 146 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title light featherweight fight.
The UFC Kansas City weigh-ins begin at 9 a.m. ET.
Check out UFC Kansas City weigh-in results below.
Main card (8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+)
Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen
Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo
Dustin Jacoby vs. Azamat Murzakanov
Pedro Munhoz vs. Chris Gutierrez
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET)
Bill Algeo vs. T.J. Brown
Brandon Royval vs. Matheus Nicolau
Gillian Robertson vs. Piera Rodriguez
Lando Vannata vs. Daniel Zellhuber
Aaron Phillips vs. Gaston Bolanos
