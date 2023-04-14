UFC Kansas City weigh-in video

At the UFC Kansas City weigh-ins, all 28 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Kansas City will step on the scale Friday. MMA Fighting will have video of the proceeding above.

In the main event, Max Holloway and Arnold Allen can weigh no more than 146 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title light featherweight fight.

The UFC Kansas City weigh-ins begin at 9 a.m. ET.

Check out UFC Kansas City weigh-in results below.

Main card (8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+)

Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen

Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo

Dustin Jacoby vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Tanner Boser vs. Ion Cutelaba

Pedro Munhoz vs. Chris Gutierrez

Clay Guida vs. Rafa Garcia

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET)

Bill Algeo vs. T.J. Brown

Brandon Royval vs. Matheus Nicolau

Zak Cummings vs. Ed Herman

Gillian Robertson vs. Piera Rodriguez

Lando Vannata vs. Daniel Zellhuber

Bruna Brasil vs. Denise Gomes

Aaron Phillips vs. Gaston Bolanos

Joselyne Edwards vs. Lucie Pudilova