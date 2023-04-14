PFL 3 Results: Aubin-Mercier vs. Burgos

MMA Fighting has PFL 3 results for the Aubin-Mercier vs. Burgos fight card at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas on Friday night.
In the main event, 2022 lightweight champion Olivier Aubin-Mercier takes on recent UFC featherweight contender Shane Burgos. Aubin-Mercier has won six straight fights, while Burgos makes his league debut with wins in his past two octagon appearances.
2022 welterweight champion Sadibou Sy competed later in the evening as he fights former Brave CF titleholder Jarrah Hussein Al-Silawi.
In a scheduling quirk, the five-fight ESPN main card headlined by Aubin-Mercier and Shane Burgos will actually take place earlier in the evening with Sy and Al-Silawi closing out the seven-fight ESPN+ portion of the card afterwards.
Check out the PFL 3 results below.
Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)
Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Shane Burgos
Clay Collard vs. Yamato Nishikawa
Denis Goltsov vs. Cezar Ferreira
Magomed Umalatov vs. Dilano Taylor
Postliminaries (ESPN+, 9:30 p.m. ET)
Sadibou Sy vs. Jarrah Al Silawi
Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Ben Egli
Raush Manfio vs. Alexander Martinez
Shane Mitchell vs. Nayib Lopez
Zach Juusola vs. Brandon Jenkins
