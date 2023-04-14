PFL 3 Results: Aubin-Mercier vs. Burgos

MMA Fighting has PFL 3 results for the Aubin-Mercier vs. Burgos fight card at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas on Friday night.

In the main event, 2022 lightweight champion Olivier Aubin-Mercier takes on recent UFC featherweight contender Shane Burgos. Aubin-Mercier has won six straight fights, while Burgos makes his league debut with wins in his past two octagon appearances.

2022 welterweight champion Sadibou Sy competed later in the evening as he fights former Brave CF titleholder Jarrah Hussein Al-Silawi.

In a scheduling quirk, the five-fight ESPN main card headlined by Aubin-Mercier and Shane Burgos will actually take place earlier in the evening with Sy and Al-Silawi closing out the seven-fight ESPN+ portion of the card afterwards.

Check out the PFL 3 results below.

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Shane Burgos

Clay Collard vs. Yamato Nishikawa

Denis Goltsov vs. Cezar Ferreira

Carlos Leal vs. David Zawada

Magomed Umalatov vs. Dilano Taylor

Postliminaries (ESPN+, 9:30 p.m. ET)

Sadibou Sy vs. Jarrah Al Silawi

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Ben Egli

Raush Manfio vs. Alexander Martinez

Shane Mitchell vs. Nayib Lopez

Bruno Miranda vs. Ahmed Amir

Zach Juusola vs. Brandon Jenkins

Natan Schulte vs. Stevie Ray