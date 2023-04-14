Morning Report: Michael Bisping: Nate Diaz follows Jake Paul’s boxing pattern: ‘It’s an almost 40 non-boxer’

Nate Diaz is officially heading into the boxing ring.

Jake Paul will get his wish on Aug. 5 in Dallas, Texas by getting to welcome Stockton’s finest to the art of the “sweet science” in a 185-pound clash. Yes, you read that right. For “The Problem Child,” the matchup will act as the rebound attempt off his first career boxing loss to Tommy Fury via a split decision this past February. The match was argued as Paul’s first “real” challenge against a boxer after six bouts against athletes from other sports.

At one point, Paul had attempted to book a match with Michael Bisping, according to the former UFC middleweight champion. With Diaz now getting the call, it continues Paul’s trend as a pro boxer despite an apparent no-brainer of a matchup with fellow YouTuber KSI waiting in the wings.

“You do learn more from your losses more than what you do your victories but he’s not talking about that,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “He’s saying, ‘Listen, everyone just thinks I’m vulnerable.’ Well, you were clearly showing that when you first went up against a professional boxer, not a basketballer, not a wrestler, not a past his prime MMA guy, this was a boxer. He was young, a novice boxer, and you got beat fair and square. So you are more vulnerable, but it’s not the best thing that’s happened to your career.

“Now you’re saying your team wanted you to take an easy fight like KSI. Well, yeah that would be the natural thing to do because you are a YouTuber yourself. Make a s*** ton of money. I’m not hating. It’s just all this talk about taking on [Saul] ‘Canelo’ [Alvarez] and being one of the greatest boxers that ever lived. He stepped up against Tommy and he got his ass kicked. Let’s be honest. Maybe not kicked, he got beat bloody fair and square.”

Now formerly one of the hottest free agents in combat sports, Diaz hasn’t competed since his final UFC appearance in Sept. 2022, defeating Tony Ferguson via a fourth-round guillotine submission. While Diaz was and is no longer considered a top talent at the end of his MMA run, he remains a relatively dangerous and entertaining fighter who preferred to stand and trade despite his solid grappling abilities.

“Nate Diaz, this will be a fun fight,” Bisping said. “Nate Diaz is no walk in the park. Very, very tough. Extremely hard to finish. Granted, he’s not a boxer, he’s almost 40 years old. He’s got a great submission game, you can’t use that. But the hands of Nate Diaz, they’re good. You can’t deny that.

“Listen, I’m not hating on Jake Paul, but this is the pattern, this is the flow. It’s an almost 40 non-boxer. It’s a guy who’s a submission specialist with decent hands. He’s much smaller. Diaz is very tall, he’s not a small man by any stretch of the imagination. But he did fight the majority of his career as a lightweight, okay? So it is going to be very interesting to see how it goes down.”

MORNING MUSIC

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Stitched up.

I love my fans so much, your love and support means the world to me and motivates my return. Thank you all for your love and support ❤️‍ pic.twitter.com/FyYthmfR9I — Johnny Hollywood ジョニーケース (@HollywoodCase) April 13, 2023

Welcome.

Hilarious.

EA Sports added Sean Strickland last week and gave him less punching power than Bruce Buffer pic.twitter.com/U8IRUeVHgN — Out Of Context MMA (@oocmma) April 13, 2023

What a bully.

Too funny not to share.

Certified ONE FC moment pic.twitter.com/lEbdcw4PsA — Matty - love both (@MattyH_12) April 13, 2023

Not a ONE shill at all, but I’m assuming it’s all social media and not just instagram. This still doesn’t add up to 70M though, so maybe there’s something I’m missing. pic.twitter.com/zWlAYfjrFA — lore (damir w week) (@himzest) April 13, 2023

Memories.

4 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/wjHYXNkVZh — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) April 14, 2023

Appreciation.

What a weekend of pure passion and heart! Seeing these warriors leave it all in the cage is what makes this sport so special.



To all the fighters, coaches, and fans who made this @pflmma event unforgettable - THANK YOU! Can't wait to see what's in store for the next one. pic.twitter.com/NUXkzLi39d — Ray Lewis (@raylewis) April 13, 2023

Soon.

Stop and drop.

Cause.

Where?

Where are now the LHW, who were talking about me, when I was in middleweight ? — Alex "Poatan" Pereira (@AlexPereiraUFC) April 14, 2023

Contrast.

Love/hate

It is what it is in MMA

⁦@BellatorMMA⁩ pic.twitter.com/tAgc9hAnQb — Alpha Cat Zingano (@CatZingano) April 13, 2023

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Deiveson Figueiredo (21-3-1) vs. Manel Kape (18-6); UFC 290, July 8

FINAL THOUGHTS

I really didn’t think Diaz would be down for boxing Paul after a loss. Shame on me.

Happy Friday, gang. Have a great weekend. Thanks for reading!

