PFL 3 weigh-in video

Watch ceremonial weigh-in video for PFL 3: Aubin-Mercier vs. Burgos, which takes place at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas on Friday night.

Olivier Aubin-Mercier begins his defense of his 2022 lightweight championship campaign by taking on Shane Burgos in what will be Burgos’ league debut. The former UFC featherweight contender recently parted ways with that promotion on a two-fight win streak.

At Thursday’s official weigh-ins, Aubin-Mercier stepped to the scale at 155.4 pounds, while Burgos was 156 pounds.

In the other featured bout of the evening, 2023 welterweight champion Sadibou Sy (171) goes for his fifth straight win as he takes on former Brave CF titleholder Jarrah Hussein Al-Silawi 170.8).

Ceremonial weigh-ins are scheduled to go live at 9 p.m. ET.

All 24 fighters who showed up at Thursday’s official morning weigh-ins successfully made weight.

In a scheduling quirk, the five-fight ESPN main card headlined by Aubin-Mercier and Shane Burgos will actually take place earlier in the evening with Sy and Al-Silawi closing out the seven-fight ESPN+ portion of the card afterwards.

See PFL 3 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Olivier Aubin-Mercier (155.4) vs. Shane Burgos (156.0)

Clay Collard (154.4) vs. Yamato Nishikawa (153.4)

Denis Goltsov (245.4) vs. Cezar Ferreira (215.8)

Carlos Leal (168.8) vs. David Zawada (170.6)

Magomed Umalatov (170.4) vs. Dilano Taylor (169.0)

Postliminaries (ESPN+, 9:30 p.m. ET)

Sadibou Sy (171.0) vs. Jarrah Al Silawi (170.8)

Magomed Magomedkerimov (171.0) vs. Ben Egli (170.2)

Raush Manfio (155.8) vs. Alexander Martinez (155.2)

Shane Mitchell (171.0) vs. Nayib Lopez (170.4)

Bruno Miranda (156.0) vs. Ahmed Amir (155.0)

Zach Juusola (170.8) vs. Brandon Jenkins (170.6)

Natan Schulte (155.6) vs. Stevie Ray (155.8)