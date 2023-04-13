 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Between the Links: Adesanya gets revenge at UFC 287, Pereira to 205, Paul vs. Diaz, UFC Kansas City

By Mike Heck
Israel Adesanya brutally knocked out Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 287 this past Saturday, and while many believe a third UFC fight between the two should happen next, Pereira has changed the narrative a bit.

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel will discuss Adesanya’s incredible highlight against his longtime rival, Pereira moving up to 205, and what’s next for the once again champion. Additionally, they’ll discuss fallout of the rest of the UFC 287 card, Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz set for the boxing ring in Dallas on Aug. 5 and what the interest levels seem to be, Saturday’s UFC Kansas City card — most notably the main event between Max Holloway and Arnold Allen, and the stakes for both men in the highly anticipated featherweight bout — and more.

This week, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Jed Meshew banter about the top stories in combat sports and beyond.

Watch the show live at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT in the video above.

If you missed the show live, you can still watch above, or listen to the podcast version, which can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever you get your pods.

