Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz betting odds released

The opening betting odds have been released for the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match on Aug. 5 in Dallas.

According to betonline.ag, Paul has opened as a -275 favorite to defeat Diaz, who is a significant underdog at +215. That means a $100 bet on Paul would return $36.36 while the same bet on Diaz would return $215.

The odds give Paul an implied winning percentage of 73 percent, while Diaz has an implied winning percentage of 32 percent.

Paul and Diaz meet at 185 pounds in an eight-round contest held at American Airlines Center in Dallas. DAZN will carry the fight on pay-per-view.

Paul is two months removed from his first professional boxing loss, a split call setback against rival Tommy Fury. He initially called for an immediate rematch reportedly made possible by his contract with Fury.

This past October, Diaz and his team clashed with Paul’s security detail at a boxing match between Paul and ex-UFC champ Anderson Silva. Paul then called out Diaz to fight, but Diaz appeared to shift interest after the YouTuber’s loss to Fury.

In a news release announcing Paul vs. Diaz, Diaz said he plans to return to the UFC after meeting Paul in the ring.

Paul vs. Diaz Betting Odds: