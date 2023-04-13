 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

No Bets Barred: Can Arnold Allen upset Max Holloway at UFC Kansas City to earn a title shot?

By Jed Meshew and connerburks
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Arnold Allen
Arnold Allen
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

With the UFC headed to Kansas City this week, the No Bets Barred boys are back to break down their favorite bets for Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen, and the rest of the fight card.

Co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew begin the show by recapping the madness that was UFC 287, and Israel Adesanya’s remarkable title victory, before Connor makes a tragic announcement about his gambling future. Then the fellas dive into UFC Kansas City, which Jed will be in attendance for, taking A LOT of shots on underdogs this weekend, plus the return of Flyweight Unders and the hottest new thing in MMA betting: the ChatGPT Bet of the Week.

Tune in for Episode 41 of No Bets Barred.

New episodes of the No Bets Barred podcast drop every Wednesday and are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you find your favorite podcasts. The latest episode can be heard below.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting