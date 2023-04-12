Reaction: Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match announced for August in Dallas

On Wednesday, news broke that Jake Paul and Nate Diaz will finally settle their longstanding feud when the pair meet in an eight-round, 185-pound boxing match on August 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Co-promoted by Diaz’s Real Fight, Inc. and Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions, the bout airs live on DAZN pay-per-view and is expected to carry a $60 pricetag. Was this the right step for Diaz and Paul? Will Diaz return to the UFC afterwards? Will Paul face KSI or rematch Tommy Fury? Who will win? What comes next? And most importantly, just how well will this do from a financial perspective?

MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew, Steven Marrocco, and Damon Martin react to all this and more as we start to prepare for what will likely to be the biggest event of the summer.