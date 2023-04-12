 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Nate’s fans are going to cry so hard when Jake beats him’: Pros react to Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz clash

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz is happening.

Ever since Diaz parted ways with the UFC this past September, a potential boxing bout between the two has been mentioned on multiple occasions and they made it official Wednesday with the announcement that Paul and Diaz will fight on Aug. 5 at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The matchup pits the popular YouTuber-turned-boxer against a fighter with one of the most rabid and loyal followings in all of MMA. Unsurprisingly, several notable names in the fighting community were compelled to weigh in on the news.

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley, no stranger to appealing to the masses himself, replied immediately to the news.

“Omg Diaz Vs Paul,” O’Malley wrote. “Holy f*** boys I’m hyped.”

Former Bellator champion Ben Askren had a grim prediction for MMA fans, writing, “Nate fans are gonna cry so hard when Jake beats him.”

See more reactions from the fighting community below.

