‘Nate’s fans are going to cry so hard when Jake beats him’: Pros react to Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz clash

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz is happening.

Ever since Diaz parted ways with the UFC this past September, a potential boxing bout between the two has been mentioned on multiple occasions and they made it official Wednesday with the announcement that Paul and Diaz will fight on Aug. 5 at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The matchup pits the popular YouTuber-turned-boxer against a fighter with one of the most rabid and loyal followings in all of MMA. Unsurprisingly, several notable names in the fighting community were compelled to weigh in on the news.

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley, no stranger to appealing to the masses himself, replied immediately to the news.

“Omg Diaz Vs Paul,” O’Malley wrote. “Holy f*** boys I’m hyped.”

Former Bellator champion Ben Askren had a grim prediction for MMA fans, writing, “Nate fans are gonna cry so hard when Jake beats him.”

See more reactions from the fighting community below.

August 5th we commemorate the funeral for Nathaniel Diaz as we send him in casket back to Dana.



Refreshments will be provided at the service. Black Tie Attire.



Watch #PaulDiaz live on @DAZNBoxing PPV globally.



Follow @MostVpromotions for the latest updates. pic.twitter.com/1DRfFzoayp — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 12, 2023

Omg Diaz Vs Paul

Holy fuck boys I’m hyped. — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) April 12, 2023

Nate fans are gonna cry so hard when Jake beats him. https://t.co/xqVU1Wrwgr — Funky (@Benaskren) April 12, 2023

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz such a fucking joke.



I'm not hating on either for making money of this clown show I'm hating on the fact a RETIRED 155er is fighting a juiced tiktoker at 185 who lost to a recreational boxer Tommy Furry.



STOP WATCHING THIS BS!! IT NEEDS TO DIE... — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) April 12, 2023

I’ll tune into any Diaz fight https://t.co/iv7vQQb7JA — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) April 12, 2023

Jake Paul loses to the only “pro” boxer that’s his age & weight class who is actually terrible and immediately returns to boxing retired smaller MMA fighters with cte https://t.co/dWoDbdOHLz — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) April 12, 2023

Is @jakepaul still trying to be a fighter? — Carl Froch MBE (@Carl_Froch) April 12, 2023

I can’t wait for the press conference and shit talkin pic.twitter.com/cZ0xodICE5 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) April 12, 2023