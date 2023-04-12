‘Nate’s fans are going to cry so hard when Jake beats him’: Pros react to Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz clash

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz is happening.
Ever since Diaz parted ways with the UFC this past September, a potential boxing bout between the two has been mentioned on multiple occasions and they made it official Wednesday with the announcement that Paul and Diaz will fight on Aug. 5 at American Airlines Center in Dallas.
The matchup pits the popular YouTuber-turned-boxer against a fighter with one of the most rabid and loyal followings in all of MMA. Unsurprisingly, several notable names in the fighting community were compelled to weigh in on the news.
UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley, no stranger to appealing to the masses himself, replied immediately to the news.
“Omg Diaz Vs Paul,” O’Malley wrote. “Holy f*** boys I’m hyped.”
Former Bellator champion Ben Askren had a grim prediction for MMA fans, writing, “Nate fans are gonna cry so hard when Jake beats him.”
See more reactions from the fighting community below.
AUG 5th | #PaulDiaz— Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) April 12, 2023
Dallas, TX@RealFightINC @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/Lv7aJXpDj2
August 5th we commemorate the funeral for Nathaniel Diaz as we send him in casket back to Dana.— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 12, 2023
Refreshments will be provided at the service. Black Tie Attire.
Watch #PaulDiaz live on @DAZNBoxing PPV globally.
Follow @MostVpromotions for the latest updates. pic.twitter.com/1DRfFzoayp
Omg Diaz Vs Paul— Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) April 12, 2023
Holy fuck boys I’m hyped.
Nate fans are gonna cry so hard when Jake beats him. https://t.co/xqVU1Wrwgr— Funky (@Benaskren) April 12, 2023
Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz such a fucking joke.— Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) April 12, 2023
I'm not hating on either for making money of this clown show I'm hating on the fact a RETIRED 155er is fighting a juiced tiktoker at 185 who lost to a recreational boxer Tommy Furry.
STOP WATCHING THIS BS!! IT NEEDS TO DIE...
I’ll tune into any Diaz fight https://t.co/iv7vQQb7JA— #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) April 12, 2023
Jake Paul loses to the only “pro” boxer that’s his age & weight class who is actually terrible and immediately returns to boxing retired smaller MMA fighters with cte https://t.co/dWoDbdOHLz— Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) April 12, 2023
Is @jakepaul still trying to be a fighter?— Carl Froch MBE (@Carl_Froch) April 12, 2023
I can’t wait for the press conference and shit talkin pic.twitter.com/cZ0xodICE5— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) April 12, 2023
Tommy Fury finessed JP handy, Nate spars real boxers the last 15 years, has a granite chin, and cardio for days...— Paul Redmond (@RedserMma) April 12, 2023
Why am I seeing alot of people post a handy win for Jake Paul? Am I missing something?? https://t.co/SL3biTXetW
April 12, 2023
WAR DIAZ https://t.co/d8BYzdzJve— Jack 'Tank' Shore (@jackshoremma) April 12, 2023
