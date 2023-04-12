Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz set to clash in boxing match on Aug. 5 in Dallas

Jake Paul will welcome Nate Diaz to the boxing ring in an eight round fight at 185 pounds with the matchup scheduled on Aug. 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Diaz’s Real Fight Inc. and Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions announced the fight on Wednesday with the two sides partnering together for the upcoming event.

Paul and Diaz will wear 10-ounce gloves for the fight with DAZN serving as the broadcast partner for the event.

The fight will serve as Diaz’s first appearance since hitting free agency following the end of his run with the UFC. The Stockton, Calif. native had been looking for potential fights and ultimately landed on a showdown with Paul in the boxing ring.

Diaz has engaged in a bitter war of words with Paul over the last couple of years but now they’ll actually meet in the ring to settle the score.

“Besides ‘Canelo’ [Alvarez] he’s the biggest thang in boxing,” Diaz said in a press release. “I’m here to conquer that. I’m the king of combat sports and then I’m headed back to get my UFC belts. I f***** up Conor for acting out and now here I am again, like a Super Hero of the Real Fight game, the King of the Real Fight game.”

Diaz has long been considered one of the best boxers in MMA but now he’ll actually strap on the gloves for the fight against Paul in August.

The matchup will also mark Paul’s return after he suffered the first setback of his professional boxing career following a split decision loss to Tommy Fury in February. It appeared an immediate rematch was imminent but Paul will now clash with Diaz instead.

“My last fight didn’t end the way I wanted, but the result was the best thing that could have happened to my professional boxing aspirations,” Paul said. “Now, the world thinks I am vulnerable, when all I am is more focused than ever. My team wanted me to take an easy fight like KSI next, but that’s not how I am built. Nate Diaz is considered one of the most badass fighters of all time, but he and his team have been running their mouths for too long,

“People tell me Nate has been training with Andre Ward for years. That he has insane stamina. That he refuses to back down. Good for f******* Nate. I haven’t forgotten about the slap backstage in Arizona, and on Aug. 5. a Problem Child is going to piece up and knock out the Stockton G.”

More fights will be added to the Paul vs. Diaz card in the coming weeks