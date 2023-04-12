 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rankings Show: Israel Adesanya’s next fight — debating the 5 best options; plus Jorge Masvidal’s top moments, more

With Israel Adesanya finally holding a win over Alex Pereira, what’s next for the UFC middleweight division?

Old pals Mike Heck and Jed Meshew join co-hosts Shaun Al-Shatti and Alexander K. Lee following another wild weekend at UFC 287 to debate where Pereira falls in the new-look middleweight pecking order (around 4:30) and rank the top 5 options for Adesanya’s next fight (around 18:07), as well as nail down the top 3 career highlights for Jorge Masvidal (around 53:20). Then, the gang says hello to a few new faces (around 1:09:15) and pours one out for the names we lost this rankings cycle (around 1:15:20).

Listen to the latest episode of the MMA Fighting Rankings Show below and don’t forget to subscribe to the MMA Fighting feed on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and all your other favorite podcast platforms for the latest episodes.

