Rankings Show: Israel Adesanya’s next fight — debating the 5 best options; plus Jorge Masvidal’s top moments, more

With Israel Adesanya finally holding a win over Alex Pereira, what’s next for the UFC middleweight division?

Old pals Mike Heck and Jed Meshew join co-hosts Shaun Al-Shatti and Alexander K. Lee following another wild weekend at UFC 287 to debate where Pereira falls in the new-look middleweight pecking order (around 4:30) and rank the top 5 options for Adesanya’s next fight (around 18:07), as well as nail down the top 3 career highlights for Jorge Masvidal (around 53:20). Then, the gang says hello to a few new faces (around 1:09:15) and pours one out for the names we lost this rankings cycle (around 1:15:20).

