The MMA Hour with Julianna Peña, Dricus Du Plessis, Shane Burgos, Chris Curtis, and Eugene Bareman

By Ariel Helwani
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose.

2:30 p.m.: Shane Burgos talks about his lightweight debut in the PFL against 2022 champ Oliveira Aubin-Mercier.

2:45 p.m.: UFC middleweight Dricus Du Plessis responds to Israel Adesanya.

3:15 p.m.: City Kickboxing coach Eugene Bareman talks about Adesanya’s win over Alex Pereira at UFC 287.

3:45 p.m.: UFC middleweight Chris Curtis takes stock of his UFC 287 performance against Kelvin Gastelum.

4:05 p.m.: Former UFC bantamweight champ Julianna Peña talks about her trilogy against Amanda Nunes at UFC 289.

4:25 p.m.: Parlay Pals break down best bets for UFC Kansas City.

