The MMA Hour with Julianna Peña, Dricus Du Plessis, Shane Burgos, Chris Curtis, and Eugene Bareman

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose.

2:30 p.m.: Shane Burgos talks about his lightweight debut in the PFL against 2022 champ Oliveira Aubin-Mercier.

2:45 p.m.: UFC middleweight Dricus Du Plessis responds to Israel Adesanya.

3:15 p.m.: City Kickboxing coach Eugene Bareman talks about Adesanya’s win over Alex Pereira at UFC 287.

3:45 p.m.: UFC middleweight Chris Curtis takes stock of his UFC 287 performance against Kelvin Gastelum.

4:05 p.m.: Former UFC bantamweight champ Julianna Peña talks about her trilogy against Amanda Nunes at UFC 289.

4:25 p.m.: Parlay Pals break down best bets for UFC Kansas City.

