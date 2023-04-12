Morning Report: Israel Adesanya wishes good luck to ‘next motherf******’ that faces Alex Pereira

Israel Adesanya couldn’t be any happier to have finally achieved victory over Alex Pereira.

“You will never feel this level of happiness if you don’t go for something in your own life,” Adesanya stated in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan at UFC 287 this past weekend. The event closed a chapter to what’s become one of combat sports’ most compelling matchups and storylines.

Kickboxers of the highest order, Adesanya and Pereira went toe-to-toe for the fourth time overall in their careers and the second time under MMA rules. “The Last Stylebender” entered the bout as the former middleweight champion down 0-3 in the series, leaving with his first win over “Poatan” and what he intends on being their last encounter.

“Good luck to the next motherf****** fighting this guy,” Adesanya laughed on his YouTube channel. “They’re gonna see how ‘easy’ it is. Take him down. That’s like the best thing you can do. But if you want to stand with this guy, f***** good luck. You’re gonna need it.

“What a weird body type. He’s got a body type made for fighting. He might have had one of those giant people in his ancestry. The ones that are 10 feet tall.”

Adesanya immediately shut down the idea of a trilogy with Pereira in his UFC 287 post-fight press conference, stating that he’s settled the score with his second-round knockout and title recapture. Despite an argument to be made of the pairing not being much of a rivalry due to the one-sided nature of results, things are now tied up in MMA at 1-1 with Pereira getting his last win via a TKO to become the champion at UFC 281 in November 2022. UFC President Dana White wasn’t so sure of an MMA trilogy next either, sharing that he expects to see Pereira make his way to light heavyweight.

Pereira’s rise through the UFC ranks and just MMA, in general, led to all the elements of a perfect storm with his old kickboxing foe Adesanya. The four bouts have told their own stories. Competitive is putting it mildly as Adesanya found success each time, it just wasn’t until the most recent effort that he was able to close the show, and for him, put a stamp on this dramatic saga.

“I’m glad it was him,” Adesanya said. “I’m glad this whole thing happened with him. He looks the part, too. A f****** titan. Slay the f****** dragon.”

FINAL THOUGHTS

It’s going to be pretty interesting to see how everything involving Adesanya and Pereira plays out this year. Luckily, I think we’re in a spot where I don’t really think there are any bad options.

Thanks for reading!

