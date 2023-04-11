Cynthia Calvillo released from the UFC following UFC 287 loss

Cynthia Calvillo has been released from the UFC.

The veteran strawweight and flyweight fighter was released from her contract following a split decision loss to Loopy Godinez this past weekend at UFC 287.

A person with knowledge of Calvillo’s release confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Tuesday after the algorithm-based UFC Roster Watch account on Twitter showed her as removed from the UFC roster.

Calvillo, 35, came into the UFC after just three professional fights, and she immediately picked up three wins in a row, including victories over Joanne Wood and Pearl Gonzalez. She suffered her first defeat to ex-strawweight champion Carla Esparza in a close battle at UFC 219 in 2017.

She bounced back with two more wins as well as a majority draw against Marina Rodriguez but Calvillo was struggling with her weight cuts getting down to the strawweight limit. She missed weight in two out of three fights, which precipitated her move up to flyweight, where she made an immediate impact with a win over one-time title challenger Jessica Eye.

Unfortunately, that was the last time Calvillo earned a victory in the octagon. She suffered five consecutive losses in a row after that fight, including setbacks against Katlyn Chookagian, Jessica Andrade and Andrea Lee.

While Calvillo battled to a razor-close split decision in her fight with Godinez, she still came out on the wrong end of a split decision, which led to her release from the UFC.