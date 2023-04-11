Heck of a Morning: Adesanya vs. Pereira 3 next? Plus, reacting to fallout of UFC 287

Israel Adesnya made his moment count when he slayed the dragon that is Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 287 this past Saturday. While the finish was emphatic, does that mean there needs to be space between a third fight between the longtime rivals, or should the UFC get right back to it?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck states the case as to why Adesanya vs. Pereira 3 should happen next unless the latter himself says that he’s moving up to 205, and why no other matchup makes sense at the moment should Pereira have one more cut to 185 in him. Additionally, topics include Gilbert Burns’ win over Jorge Masvidal, Rob Font knocking out Adrian Yanez, Khamzat Chimaev’s next opponent, where Dricus Du Plessis sits in the middleweight title picture, Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 3 being announced as the main event for UFC 289, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.