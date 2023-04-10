Ben Rothwell gets new opponent in UFC veteran Josh ‘Cuddly Bear’ Copeland at BKFC 41

Ben Rothwell has a new opponent for his next bare-knuckle fight as he faces off with late replacement Josh “Cuddly Bear” Copeland at the upcoming BKFC 41 event on April 29 in Denver.

BKFC announced the new pairing on Monday.

Rothwell was originally scheduled to take on Josh Watson, who came to fame after he knocked out ex-NFL player and UFC veteran Greg Hardy in February. Injury ultimately knocked Watson out of the fight with Rothwell, which forced the promotion to find a replacement.

Copeland will be making his second appearance in BKFC after scoring a knockout win in his debut this past October following a third-round finish over Levi Costa.

During his career, Copeland has competed in the UFC as well as World Series of Fighting and PFL with his last MMA fight coming in 2019.

Copeland was already scheduled to appear at BKFC 41 but now he’ll get a considerable bump up the card with the fight booked against Rothwell.

The heavyweights will battle as part of one of the most ambitious cards in BKFC history with ex-UFC champion Luke Rockhold competing in the main event against Mike Perry while Eddie Alvarez will also make his bare-knuckle debut against Chad Mendes in the co-main event.

The BKFC 41 card airs on pay-per-view with a $49.99 price tag.