Logan Paul inks new multi-year deal to stay with WWE

Logan Paul is staying in the squared circle.

On Monday, the 28-year-old social influencer turned boxer and then professional wrestler inked a new multi-year deal to remain with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

Paul initially announced the signing on Instagram. Terms of the deal were not disclosed but Paul re-upped with WWE for multiple years after initially signing with the organization back in 2022.

That initial contract was set up as a one-year deal for multiple events where Paul appeared at several major WWE pay-per-view cards but he was ultimately just a part-time performer. While his schedule isn’t expected to increase that much under his new deal, Paul has now signed with WWE for multiple years, which will keep him in the professional wrestling business as he continues to develop as a notable talent for the organization.

“I feel incredibly blessed to have found something that I’m good at, at 28 years old,” Paul told ESPN about his new contract. “And the fact that the organization believes I’m good enough to continue hopefully building this WWE legacy is mind blowing.”

Paul first appeared in WWE back in 2021 where he did a couple of guest spots on television but the following year he started to actually get ready for an in-ring debut. He performed at WrestleMania 38 and Paul was praised for his athleticism and adaptability during his match, which eventually led to his signing with the promotion a few months later.

Most recently, Paul took part in WrestleMania 39 where he faced Seth Rollins in a high-profile matchup during the two-night event. Well known for his high flying moves, Paul actually crashed through his business partner KSI during a spot in the match after jumping off the top rope to the outside of the ring.

In addition to professional wrestling, Paul has continued to tease a return to the boxing ring, although it’s unclear if his new deal with WWE might prevent him from strapping on the gloves anytime soon.

The news of Paul’s signing comes after WWE sold a majority share in the company to Endeavor with plans to merge the professional wrestling outfit with the UFC before going public later this year. While Endeavor owns both organizations, Vince McMahon still runs the show at WWE with Dana White doing the same at the UFC.

The deal with Paul was orchestrated by McMahon’s son-in-law Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who leads the creative team at WWE.