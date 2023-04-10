The MMA Hour with Jorge Masvidal, Chael Sonnen, Kevin Holland, Joe Pyfer, and Christian Rodriguez

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We recap all the fallout from UFC 287 and the weekend in combat sports.

2 p.m.: Kevin Holland joins to reflect on his big win over Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC 287.

2:25 p.m.: Christian Rodriguez looks back on his UFC 287 victory over Raul Rosas Jr.

2:45 p.m.: Joe Pyfer returns to chat about his triumph over Gerald Meerschaert at UFC 287.

3:10 p.m.: Old pal Chael Sonnen debates the biggest storylines in the MMA world.

4 p.m.: The king of Miami himself, Jorge Masvidal, gives his first interview since announcing his retirement at UFC 287.

