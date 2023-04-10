On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC 287

Israel Adesanya brutally knocked out his arch-nemesis Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 287 to re-capture the UFC middleweight title. With Pereira having three total wins to Adesanya’s one throughout their rivalry — which includes a win each inside the octagon — should they run it back next to settle it once and for all, or is it something we can wait on?

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee attempt to answer that question from a matchmaking perspective following Saturday’s card in Miami. Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Gilbert Burns after defeating the now-retired Jorge Masvidal in the co-main event, Rob Font following his impressive first-round knockout of Adrian Yanez, Kevin Holland after stopping Santiago Ponzinibbio, Christian Rodriguez following his upset win over Raul Rosas Jr., and more.

