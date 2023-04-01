Gamebred Boxing 4 video: Joe Riggs suffers nasty ankle injury leading to knockout loss to Markus Perez

Joe Riggs had a rough night at Gamebred Boxing 4 after he suffered an ankle injury that led to a knockout from fellow UFC veteran Markus Perez.

It was a back-and-forth battle through the first two rounds with Riggs holding his own after accepting the matchup on short notice. Sadly, Riggs rolled his ankle during an exchange in the third round and he actually turned to walk away with the commentary team believing perhaps he had lost his mouth piece.

Instead, Riggs turned around again with referee Dave Smith allowing the action to continue.

A few seconds later, Perez unleashed a combination of punches including a left hook followed by a right behind it that floored Riggs with the referee starting the 10 count. As the count continued, Riggs told the referee that his ankle was injured as he struggled to get back to his feet, which led to the stoppage being called.

Riggs goes down and appears to be in a lot of pain!#GamebredBoxing4 pic.twitter.com/2Jt5ed2PYF — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) April 2, 2023

The end came at 1:19 in the third round.

Riggs stayed in the ring as his coaches pulled off his shoes to tend to the injured ankle while Perez celebrated the win even under less than optimal circumstances. Perez also had a few words for former sparring partner Jake Paul, who he alleges still owes him money after he was brought in as a paid training partner during a training camp to help the social influencer turned boxer get ready for a fight.

“This is not the way that I want to win the fight but a victory is a victory,” Perez said. “This victory is important, this is why I’m so happy. I’m so sad for my opponent. For my next fight, Paul Daley, I’m here.

“Jake Paul pay my money b****. I kick your ass and you don’t pay me. If you don’t want to pay me, fight me.”