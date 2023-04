Watch the Gamebred Boxing 4 live stream online on MMA Fighting for the preliminary card at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday. The fight card for this portion of the event is as follows:

Joe Riggs vs. Markus Perez

Mandeep Jangra vs. Ryan Reber

Javier Zamarron vs. Roberto Armas

Cade Howell vs. Christopher Wingate

Danielle Cohen vs. Danielle Wynn

In the Gamebred Boxing 4 main event, former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis takes on pugilistic legend Roy Jones Jr. in a boxing match.