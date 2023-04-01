Joshua vs. Franklin Results: Live updates of the undercard and main event

MMA Fighting has Joshua vs. Franklin results for the Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin event at The 02 in London, England, on Saturday afternoon.

In the main event, Anthony Joshua will look to get back on track against Jermaine Franklin in a heavyweight contest. The Joshua vs. Franklin main event is expected to start at 5:30 p.m. ET, and you can follow the Joshua vs. Franklin live round-by-round updates here.

Anthony Joshua (24-3) has lost his two fights to heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, including a split-decision loss to Usyk in his last outing this past August.

Jermaine Franklin (21-1) is also looking to rebound from his first career loss in his last outing. Franklin lost to Dillian Whyte via majority decision this past November.

Check out the Joshua vs. Franklin results below.

Main card (DAZN at 2 p.m. ET)

Anthony Johnson vs. Jermaine Franklin (live blog)

Fabio Wardley vs. Michael Polite Coffie

Galal Yafai vs. Moises Calleros

Austin Williams vs. River Wilson-Bent

Campbell Hatton vs. Louis Felding