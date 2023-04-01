PFL 1 Results: Loughnane vs. Moraes

MMA Fighting has PFL 1 results for the Loughnane vs. Moraes fight card from The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

In the main event, Brendan Loughnane squares off against Marlon Moraes in a featherweight contest. Loughnane won the PFL featherweight tournament last year.

Rob Wilkinson, who won last year’s PFL light heavyweight tournament, faces Thiago Santos, who makes his PFL debut, in the co-main event.

Check out PFL 1 results below.

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET)

Brendan Loughnane vs. Marlon Moraes

Rob Wilkinson vs. Thiago Santos

Krzysztof Jotko vs. Will Fleury

Movlid Khaybulaev vs. Ryoji Kudo

Chris Wade vs. Bubba Jenkins

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Marthin Hamlet vs. Mohammad Fakhreddine

Josh Silveira vs. Sam Kei

Alejandro Flores vs. Daniel Torres

Gabriel Braga vs. Jesus Pinedo*

Delan Monte vs. Ty Flores

Cory Hendricks vs. Impa Kasanganay

*Jo Sungbin has been forced to withdraw from his fight with Jesus Pinedo due to not being medically cleared to compete. Alternate Gabriel Braga steps in to fight Pinedo