 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Roy Jones Jr. vs. Anthony Pettis: Live round-by-round updates

By MMA Fighting Newswire Updated
/ new
Anthony Pettis and Roy Jones Jr. will square off in the Gamebred Boxing 4 main event Saturday.
Photos by Phil Lambert

MMA Fighting has Roy Jones Jr. vs. Anthony Pettis live round-by-round updates for one of the most surprising boxing fights of the year at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisc., on Saturday night.

The main event is expected to begin around 12 a.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass and PPV.com. Check out our Jones Jr. vs. Pettis results page to find out what happened on the undercard.

Roy Jones Jr. (66-9) could be competing for the final time in his legendary career. The 54-year-old hasn’t fought in a competitive bout in over five years when he defeated Scott Sigmon via unanimous decision.

Anthony Pettis (0-0) is a former UFC lightweight champion and is currently competing in MMA in the PFL. This is his first pro boxing fight. He has lost four of his past five MMA contests.

Check out the Jones Jr. vs. Pettis live blog below.

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting