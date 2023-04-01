Gamebred Boxing 4 Results: Jones Jr. vs. Pettis

MMA Fighting has Gamebred Boxing 4 results from the Jones Jr. vs. Pettis fight card Saturday night from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis faces pugilistic legend in Roy Jones Jr. in boxing match in the night’s main event.
Former UFC champions Vitor Belfort and Jose Aldo also complete in the main card in boxing matches against fellow UFC veterans Ronaldo Souza and Jeremy Stephens.
Check out the Gamebred Boxing 4 results below.
Main card (PPV.com at 9 p.m. ET)
Roy Jones Jr. vs. Anthony Pettis (live blog)
Vitor Belfort vs. Ronaldo Souza
Luis Feliciano vs. Clarence Booth
Devin Cushing vs. Damian David Marciano
Pearl Gonzalez vs. Gina Mazany
Dillon Cleckler vs. Josh Burns
Andy Nguyen vs. Bi Nguyen
Preliminary Card
Mandeep Jangra vs. Ryan Reber
Javier Zamarron vs. Roberto Armas
Cade Howell vs. Christopher Wingate
Danielle Cohen vs. Danielle Wynn
Loading comments...