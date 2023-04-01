 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamebred Boxing 4 Results: Jones Jr. vs. Pettis

Anthony Pettis and Roy Jones Jr. during fight week
Anthony Pettis and Roy Jones Jr. will clash in the Gamebred Boxing 4 main event Saturday.
MMA Fighting has Gamebred Boxing 4 results from the Jones Jr. vs. Pettis fight card Saturday night from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis faces pugilistic legend in Roy Jones Jr. in boxing match in the night’s main event.

Former UFC champions Vitor Belfort and Jose Aldo also complete in the main card in boxing matches against fellow UFC veterans Ronaldo Souza and Jeremy Stephens.

Check out the Gamebred Boxing 4 results below.

Main card (PPV.com at 9 p.m. ET)

Roy Jones Jr. vs. Anthony Pettis (live blog)

Vitor Belfort vs. Ronaldo Souza

Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens

Luis Feliciano vs. Clarence Booth

Devin Cushing vs. Damian David Marciano

Pearl Gonzalez vs. Gina Mazany

Dillon Cleckler vs. Josh Burns

Andy Nguyen vs. Bi Nguyen

Preliminary Card

Joe Riggs vs. Markus Perez

Mandeep Jangra vs. Ryan Reber

Javier Zamarron vs. Roberto Armas

Cade Howell vs. Christopher Wingate

Danielle Cohen vs. Danielle Wynn

