Video: UFC 285 ‘Fight Motion’ captures Jon Jones’ domination, Alexa Grasso clipping Valentina Shevchenko

Jon Jones is the new heavyweight king, and UFC 285 Fight Motion captures his coronation.

Jones railroaded former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane to seize the vacant heavyweight title three years after walking away from the sport. Once Jones got his hands on Gane, it was the beginning of the end as the threw the Frenchman to the ground and set up a first-round submission via guillotine choke just 2:04 into Round 1.

Watch the UFC 285 edition of “Fight Motion” above to relive some of the main event’s most dramatic moments.

Jones wasn’t the only new champion crowned this past Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Flyweight Alexa Grasso pulled off a huge upset with a fourth-round submission of dominant champ Valentina Shevchenko, who’d won two of three rounds on judges’ scorecards before an unforced error – a spinning back-kick – allowed Grasso to take her back and tap her out at the 4:34 mark of the fourth.