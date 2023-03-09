MMA Fighting has Bellator 292 weigh-in video for Saturday’s event at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif.

In the main event, Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov and former UFC champion Benson Henderson had to weigh 155 pounds or below for their Bellator lightweight title bout.

Tofiq Musayev and Alexander Shabliy face off in the quarterfinals of the Bellator lightweight grand prix in the co-main event.

The Bellator 292 ceremonial weigh-ins will begin at 4 p.m. ET.

Get Bellator 292 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (Showtime, 10 p.m. ET)

Usman Nurmagomedov (154.8) vs. Benson Henderson (154.6)

Tofiq Musayev (155) vs. Alexander Shabliy (154.4)

Valentin Moldavsky (237.4) vs. Linton Vassell (239.4)

Michael Page (170.8) vs. Goiti Yamauchi (170.6)

Preliminary Card (MMA Fighting, 7 p.m. ET)

Enrique Barzola (145.2) vs. Erik Perez (145.4)

Cass Bell (145.2) vs. Josh Hill (136.6)*

Tony Johnson (184.8) vs. Khalid Murtazaliev (186)**

Julius Anglickas (205.8) vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (205.8)

Laird Anderson (146) vs. Rogelio Luna (144.8)

Theo Haig (184.2) vs. Adam Wamsley (185)

*146-pound catchwweight bout

**Murtazaliev made weight on second attempt after being given additional hour to cut