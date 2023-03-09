Conor McGregor makes the list among the top 50 highest-paid athletes of all-time

After spending the past decade in the UFC, Conor McGregor has earned enough wealth that he’s already listed among the top 50 highest-paid athletes of all-time.

The highest earning athletes in history were compiled in a new list for Sportico with McGregor serving as the first and only representative from MMA with seven boxers also among the top 50.

According to the report, McGregor sits at No. 33 all time after reportedly earning $530 million during his career, which is adjusted up to $615 million due to inflation.

McGregor’s career earnings combine the money he made from his fight purses, which in the UFC also includes pay-per-view bonuses. The Irish superstar also reportedly took home more than $100 million for a single payday for his 2017 boxing match against Floyd Mayweather.

McGregor has also earned millions from lucrative endorsement and sponsorship deals including past relationships with brands such as Beats by Dre, Reebok, Monster Energy and Burger King

The former two-division UFC champion also saw a huge windfall of cash after he sold the majority stake in his Proper No. 12 whiskey brand to Proximo Spirits in a deal that was reportedly worth around $600 million. McGregor split those profits among his partners as well but that earned him a healthy paycheck for a brand he just started in 2018.

McGregor will be in line for another large payday when he finally returns to action in the UFC with an expected bout against Michael Chandler at some point in 2023.

As far as boxers on the list, Mayweather sits at No. 8 overall after reportedly earning $1.1 billion adjusted up to $1.41 billion for his lifetime earnings. He’s joined on the all time list by Mike Tyson, Manny Pacquiao, George Foreman, Oscar De La Hoya, Evander Holyfield and Canelo Alvarez.

The top athlete on the list is NBA great Michael Jordan with $3.3 billion in inflated adjusted earnings thanks not only to his long career playing basketball but also his iconic shoe deal with Nike that remains a huge profit earning relationship 20 years after he retired from the game.