Heck of a Morning: Where does Ciryl Gane go after quick loss to Jon Jones at UFC 285?

While Jon Jones’ heavyweight championship victory has stolen the headlines, and created a potential massive fight with Stipe Miocic later this year, there hasn’t been a lot of talk about what comes next for Jones’ opponent Ciryl Gane. Where does Gane go from the tough loss to Jones?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck gives his thoughts on what could be next for Gane following UFC 285, and what opponents make sense. Additionally, topics include UFC Las Vegas and whether or not a win over Petr Yan could get Merab Dvalishvili a title shot in his next fight, Bellator 293, Bo Nickal’s UFC debut and Henry Cejudo’s comments that the Penn State national champion should get six more fights under his belt before getting a top-10 opponent, under the radar fights for the upcoming UFC 286 pay-per-view event, the stakes in the Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev fight, and more.

