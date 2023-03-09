Between the Links: Jon Jones, Alexa Grasso title wins, UFC 285, Bellator 292 vs. UFC Las Vegas

Jon Jones is the UFC heavyweight champion after submitting Ciryl Gane in the first round in the main event of UFC 285. With the victory, as impressive as it was, is it enough for Jones to reclaim the top spot as the No. 1 fighter on the planet currently?

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel will recap Jones’ incredible return to the octagon, his current pound-for-pound status, and a potential fight with Stipe Miocic. Additionally, topics include Alexa Grasso’s massive upset win over Valentina Shevchenko to win the flyweight title, if an immediate rematch is the way to go, the low-key MVP of the pay-per-view event, Friday’s Bellator 292 card — headlined by the lightweight title fight and opening round grand prix matchup between Usman Nurmagomedov and Benson Henderson — stacked up against UFC Las Vegas, headlined by Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili, and more.

Host Mike Heck moderates the discussion between MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and Eric “New York Ric” Jackman.

