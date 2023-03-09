Jon Jones takes shots at Francis Ngannou, Daniel Cormier during UFC 285 reflection

Jon Jones had some things to say about his longtime rival Daniel Cormier, and the opponent that seemed to have gotten away in former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

This past Saturday, Jones returned to the octagon for the first time in over three years and submitted Ciryl Gane in just over two minutes to win the vacant heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 285. On Wednesday evening, Jones went on Twitter to reflect on his accomplishment, and as fans began to react with him, or ask questions, Jones responded to a handful — including a question about whether or not a fight between Jones and Ngannou would ever happen

I highly doubt it, especially after that first performance. Like I said the dude left for a reason. Came up with every demand and request in the world. He knew that UFC wasn’t going to bend, he found his way out https://t.co/dxgr6D5v8g — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 9, 2023

“I highly doubt it, especially after that first performance,” Jones said. “Like I said, the dude left for a reason. [He] came up with every demand and request in the world. He knew that [the] UFC wasn’t going to bend, he found his way out.”

Another fan asked about Cormier’s reaction to the finish on the broadcast, which from an audio standpoint, the former two-division champion didn’t seem to see what happened since it all went down so quickly. Jones, who is targeting a matchup with Stipe Miocic in July, gave his thoughts on his longtime foe’s reaction to the submission win this past Saturday.

My man couldn’t even pretend to smile, it was pretty funny. Asking what happened, an experience former champion and analyst suddenly not being able to identify a guillotine. https://t.co/dgqcqdCO34 — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 9, 2023

“My man couldn’t even pretend to smile, it was pretty funny,” Jones stated. “Asking what happened, an [experienced] former champion and analyst suddenly not being able to identify a guillotine.”