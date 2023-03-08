Jared Gooden steps in for Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Carlston Harris at UFC Las Vegas

Carlston Harris is getting a late-notice opponent for UFC Las Vegas after all.
With Abubakar Nurmagomedov sidelined due to undisclosed reasons, the UFC signed Jared Gooden to step in just days prior to the March 11 card in Las Vegas, Harris’ team announced the change on Wednesday.
Gooden (22-8) went 1-3 in his first octagon run between 2020 and 2021, but won four of his five bouts since parting ways with the company, stopping Demarques Jackson in his most recent appearance to earn another shot under the UFC banner.
A former Brave CF champion, Harris (17-5) won his first two UFC fights with first-round finishes against Christian Aguilera and Impa Kasanganay before losing to rising welterweight Shavkat Rakhmonov in February 2022.
UFC Las Vegas will take place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas and feature Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili in a five-round main event. Check the updated lineup below.
Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili
Alexander Volkov vs. Alexandr Romanov
Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann
Ricardo Ramos vs. Austin Lingo
Said Nurmagomedov vs. Jonathan Martinez
Vitor Petrino vs. Anton Turkalj
Lukasz Brzeski vs. Karl Williams
Raphael Assuncao vs. Davey Grant
Sedriques Dumas vs. Josh Fremd
Mario Bautista vs. Guido Cannetti
JJ Aldrich vs. Ariane Lipski
Tony Gravely vs. Victor Henry
Tyson Nam vs. Bruno Silva
Carlston Harris vs. Jared Gooden
