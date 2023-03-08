Mariusz Pudzianowski booked for KSW Colosseum 2 event against boxer Artur Szpilka

Mariusz Pudzianowski is set for one of the KSW’s biggest shows of the year.

The Polish promotion announced Wednesday that Pudzianowski (17-8, 1 NC) will be featured at the upcoming KSW Colosseum 2 show on June 3, which takes place at PGE Narodowy in Warsaw. He faces boxer Artur Szpilka (24-5, 16 KOs in boxing).

This marks Pudzianowski’s second Colosseum appearance as he was also at KSW’s first iteration of that event in May 2017.

Pudzianowski makes his first appearance of 2023 after closing out last year with a marquee matchup against fellow KSW superstar Mamed Khalidov. A former two-division champion at 205 and 185 pounds, Khalidov made his heavyweight debut against Pudzianowski and finished the legendary “World’s Strongest Man” competitor in under two minutes. Pudzianowski had won five straight fights prior to that loss, all by knockout.

Szpilka made his MMA debut in last June and has won both of his pro bouts thus far. He is best known for challenging Deontay Wilder for the WBC heavyweight title in January 2016 in New York, where Wilder defeated him by ninth-round knockout.

Watch a trailer for Pudzianowski vs. Szpilka below.