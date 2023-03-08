No Bets Barred: Can Petr Yan rebound vs. Merab Dvalishvili? Plus, whoops! Jed lost all his money

UFC 285 is in the review but that doesn’t mean the MMA game is stopping. This Saturday in Las Vegas, the UFC returns with yet another fight night card, this time headlined by a pivotal bantamweight matchup between Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili, and so, as always, the No Bets Barred boys are back to discuss.

Co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew kick off the episode by discussing UFC 285, an event which was undeniably ugly for both. Conner ended up down a few units but that paled in comparison to Jed, whose “All In On Shevchenko” plan backfired catastrophically. Now Jed is down to the felt and looking to build back up, and so the boys dive into UFC Las Vegas, with both men weighing the merits of continuing to back Petr Yan, questioning the possible outcomes for the Battle of Alexanders in the co-main event, and digging deep to find value on the undercard. Then, before wrapping things up, Jed offers up a pair of Bellator 292 bets, just for good measure.

Tune in for Episode 38 of No Bets Barred.

New episodes of the No Bets Barred podcast drop every Wednesday and are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you find your favorite podcasts. The latest episode can be heard below.