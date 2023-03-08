 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Michael Page, Dricus Du Plessis, Joanne Wood, Brandon Gibson, and Michael Rapaport in studio

By Ariel Helwani
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Intro.

1:05 p.m.: UFC middleweight Dricus Du Plessis joins us to talk about his win over Derek Brunson at UFC 285.

1:20 p.m.: Flyweight Joanne Wood talks about her UFC 286 fight with Luana Carolina.

1:35 p.m.: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose.

2:20 p.m.: Bellator star Michael Page talks about Yaroslav Amosov’s second win over Logan Storley at Bellator 291 and his fight with Goiti Yamauchi at Bellator 292.

2:40 p.m.: Striking coach Brandon Gibson reflects on Jon Jones’ win over Ciryl Gane.

3 p.m.: Actor and combat sports enthusiast Michael Rapaport joins the show to talk about all the latest fights.

4 p.m.: Best bets for UFC Las Vegas and more.

