Morning Report: Henry Cejudo: Bo Nickal needs ‘about six fights’ before facing top 10 competition

Henry Cejudo isn’t in favor of fast-tracking Bo Nickal.

UFC 285 was undeniably a massive event and kicking off the card was three-time wrestling national champion Nickal. The first-round rear-naked choke submission choke from the 27-year-old sensation continued his winning ways.

Despite his impressive win, Cejudo believes there’s a lot of work to still be done for Nickal.

“There’s a huge hype train going around with Bo Nickal,” Cejudo said on his YouTube channel. “He did win, but I also saw a little difference in him too because he did struggle to get that takedown. MMA wrestling, it is different than NCAA Wrestling. They have to continue to keep building Bo Nickal. If they don’t build Bo Nickal, when they give him somebody tough, Bo Nickal is going to struggle because I saw what I had to see within those first two minutes.

“I was curious to see if he didn’t get the arm triangle, how was it that he was going to come back in that second round because there’s a lot of squeezing, there’s a lot of blood, that you’re constricting through you trying to submit somebody,” he added. “But other than that, again, I had it first-round submission, it happened. But moving forward, Bo Nickal, I hope you’re listening: You’re gonna need about six fights like this before you start getting up to, like, the top 10.”

Nickal has been flawless thus far in his four-fight career, achieving all of his victories in less than a full round. The matchup with Pickett was his longest bout thus far and even before scoring the submission win, the Penn State standout was being touted as a future world champion.

Eventually, Nickal hopes for a dream bout with the likes of Khamzat Chimaev. At just 4-0, however, he has plenty of time to continue developing and as a a fellow wrestler who entered the octagon at 6-0, Cejudo feels time is on the 27 year old’s side.

“I know you have goals to becoming pound-for-pound,” Cejudo said. “Do I believe you can do it? 100 percent. Anybody that is a wrestler that’s a freestyler as high level as yourself can do it. Take your damn time, bro.”

