Miesha Tate vs. Mayra Bueno Silva set for June 3 UFC event

Former UFC bantamweight champ Miesha Tate returns to action this summer against Mayra Bueno Silva.

In an Instagram post, Tate targeted Silva for a May bout. Instead, the two are signed to meet at a June 3 UFC event, multiple people with knowledge of negotiations told MMA Fighting after an initial report from Dama de Ferro MMA.

The bout brings Tate back to her longtime 135-pound division after an experiment at flyweight, where she fell short on points in a meeting with one-time title challenger Lauren Murphy at UFC on ABC 3.

Since returning to the sport after a five-year retirement, Tate is 1-2 in the octagon with losses against Murphy and Ketlen Vieira marking her past two appearances. She is 1-4 since upsetting Holly Holm to win the bantamweight championship at UFC 196.

Silva is less than one month removed from a slick submission win over Lina Lansberg at UFC Vegas 69, which marked her third straight win. The DWCS vet is 5-2-1 in the octagon overall.

The June 3 event has not been officially announced by the UFC. A location and venue are also not official.