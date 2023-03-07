Video: Jon Anik, Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier shocked as Jon Jones submits Ciryl Gane at UFC 285

“Jon Jones! The greatest of all time!”

That was Jon Anik’s immediate reaction to Jon Jones becoming the new heavyweight champion by submitting Ciryl Gane in the UFC 285 main event.

A video released on Tuesday shows the broadcast team witness Jones’ victory after he takes Gane to the ground and traps the French heavyweight in a nasty guillotine choke against the cage.

The submission was so unexpected, Daniel Cormier didn’t even see the maneuver that forced Gane to tap. The fight was officially over at just 2:04 of the opening round.

Even longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan was shocked to see how effortlessly Jones finished the fight in his return to action after a three-year absence from the sport.

Replays showed Jones had his arm underneath the chin as he simultaneously pushed Gane against the cage, which only increased the pressure on the choke.

With the win, Jones became the third fighter in UFC history to win titles at heavyweight and light heavyweight behind a pair of UFC Hall of Famers in Cormier and Randy Couture.