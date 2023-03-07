UFC 288 set to take place in New Jersey on May 6; Kron Gracie’s return vs. Charles Jourdain among additions

The UFC is officially heading back to New Jersey, and it is bringing a pay-per-view card with it.

Promotional officials revealed in a press release on Tuesday that UFC 288 will take place on May 6 at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. While the promotion didn’t officially announce it in the release, the event is targeted to feature a bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and the returning Henry Cejudo.

A pivotal lightweight bout between former champion Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush will also take place on the slate, while Bryce Mitchell looks to bounce back from his first pro loss against surging featherweight Jonathan Pearce.

The UFC also announced a slew of additional fights to the card, including the return of Kron Gracie, who will make his first octagon appearance losing his octagon debut to Cub Swanson in October 2019 as he faces Charles Jourdain. Other announced bouts include a light heavyweight tilt between Kennedy Nzechukwu and Devin Clark, a flyweight contest between Nate Maness and Zhalgas Zhumagulov, and a welterweight bout between Khaos Williams and the debuting Rolando Bedoya.

Check out the current UFC 288 fight card below.

Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo - bantamweight title fight

Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush

Bryce Mitchell vs. Jonathan Pearce

Charles Jourdain vs. Kron Gracie

Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark

Andre Petroski vs. Armen Petrosyan

Nate Maness vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya

Johnny Munoz vs. Daniel Santos