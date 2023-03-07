Heck of a Morning: Will we ever see a Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou fight? Plus, more UFC 285 fallout

Jon Jones made it look easy against Ciryl Gane to become the new UFC heavyweight champion. While some questions were answered, others may still be on the table — questions that may only be answered if somehow the UFC can put a fight together between Jones and former champ Francis Ngannou.

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses the fallout of Jones’ quick submission win over Gane in the main event of UFC 285, a likely showdown with Stipe Miocic, and whether or not the UFC would attempt to re-sign Ngannou to fight Jones should the latter move to 2-0 at heavyweight. Additionally, listener questions include Alexa Grasso’s championship win against Valentina Shevchenko and if there should be an immediate rematch, or if Grasso’s first title defense should be against Erin Blanchfield, Bo Nickal’s successful octagon debut, Shavkat Rakhmonov’s options after finishing Geoff Neal, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.