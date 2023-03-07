Rankings Show: Did Jon Jones do enough at UFC 285 to reclaim title of best fighter in the world?

Jon Jones is officially BACK — but how does UFC 285’s result impact the broader MMA landscape?

The gang returns to wade through the wreckage of another crazy weekend and make sense of what Jon Jones’ violent reintroduction to MMA (and violent introduction to the heavyweight division) means for the bigger picture. Co-hosts Shaun Al-Shatti and Alexander K. Lee are joined by ol’ pals Jed Meshew and Damon Martin to debate Jones’ place in the heavyweight ranks, where he stands among the current pound-for-pound crop, and much more. They also hit on Alexa Grasso’s unbelievable upset over Valentina Shevchenko and where the new champ ranks among the best fighters in the world today.

