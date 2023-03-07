 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Anything But Fighting: Joseph Benavidez & Zac Pacleb preview the 2023 Oscars

By Jose Youngs
Former UFC title challenger Joseph Benavidez and UFC digital content manager Zac Pacleb join MMA Fighting’s José Youngs on Episode 3 episode of Anything But Fighting.

The two cinephiles look back on the year of movies in 2022, give their prediction for the 95th Academy Awards, and break down the biggest Oscar snubs, while also previewing what fans can expect in the theaters in 2023.

