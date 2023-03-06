Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Shane Burgos set to headline PFL 3 on April 14

Professional Fighters League’s lightweights and welterweights will begin their quest for belts and a million-dollar check on April 14 in Las Vegas, and the company has officially announced the match-ups for PFL 3.
Olivier Aubin-Mercier, who won the 2022 season at 155 pounds, will welcome fellow UFC veteran Shane Burgos to the cage in the main event. The co-headlining bout will see 2022 welterweight champion Sadibou Sy taking on former Brave CF king Jarrah Al-Silawi.
Natan Schulte, a two-time PFL champion, makes his return against Stevie Ray, while former PFL titleholder Raush Manfio battles Alexander Martinez. The main card also features Abdelaziz Abdulvakhabov vs. Ahmed Ami, with Shane Mitchell still awaiting his opponent.
The undercard portion of the show will include the likes of Clay Collard, Magomed Magomedkerimov and Carlos Leal. Check the complete line-up below.
Main card
Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Shane Burgos
Sadibou Sy vs. Jarrah Al-Silawi
Natan Schulte vs. Stevie Ray
Raush Manfio vs. Alexander Martinez
Shane Mitchell vs. TBA
Abdelaziz Abdulvakhabov vs. Ahmed Ami
Undercard
Clay Collard vs. Yamato Nishikawa
Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Don Madge
Carlos Leal vs. David Zawada
Magomed Umalatov vs. Dilano Taylor
