Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Shane Burgos set to headline PFL 3 on April 14

Professional Fighters League’s lightweights and welterweights will begin their quest for belts and a million-dollar check on April 14 in Las Vegas, and the company has officially announced the match-ups for PFL 3.

Olivier Aubin-Mercier, who won the 2022 season at 155 pounds, will welcome fellow UFC veteran Shane Burgos to the cage in the main event. The co-headlining bout will see 2022 welterweight champion Sadibou Sy taking on former Brave CF king Jarrah Al-Silawi.

Natan Schulte, a two-time PFL champion, makes his return against Stevie Ray, while former PFL titleholder Raush Manfio battles Alexander Martinez. The main card also features Abdelaziz Abdulvakhabov vs. Ahmed Ami, with Shane Mitchell still awaiting his opponent.

The undercard portion of the show will include the likes of Clay Collard, Magomed Magomedkerimov and Carlos Leal. Check the complete line-up below.

Main card

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Shane Burgos

Sadibou Sy vs. Jarrah Al-Silawi

Natan Schulte vs. Stevie Ray

Raush Manfio vs. Alexander Martinez

Shane Mitchell vs. TBA

Abdelaziz Abdulvakhabov vs. Ahmed Ami

Undercard

Clay Collard vs. Yamato Nishikawa

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Don Madge

Carlos Leal vs. David Zawada

Magomed Umalatov vs. Dilano Taylor