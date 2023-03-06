 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with UFC 285 reaction, Stipe Miocic, Bo Nickal, Anthony Smith, and Ian Garry

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We recap a busy weekend in combat sports with UFC 285.

2 p.m.: Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic returns to talk UFC 285 and preview his upcoming fight against Jon Jones.

2:15 p.m.: UFC welterweight Ian Machado Garry stops by the reflect on his UFC 285 win over Song Kenan and what’s next in his career.

2:45 p.m.: Anthony Smith joins the program to chat UFC 285, the state of the light heavyweight division, his upcoming fight against Johnny Walker, and more.

3:15 p.m.: The Parlay Pals are back to look at our UFC 285 best bets and this weekend’s upcoming slate.

4 p.m.: Bo Nickal returns fresh of his successful UFC 285 debut over Jamie Pickett.

