The MMA Hour with UFC 285 reaction, Stipe Miocic, Bo Nickal, Anthony Smith, and Ian Garry

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We recap a busy weekend in combat sports with UFC 285.

2 p.m.: Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic returns to talk UFC 285 and preview his upcoming fight against Jon Jones.

2:15 p.m.: UFC welterweight Ian Machado Garry stops by the reflect on his UFC 285 win over Song Kenan and what’s next in his career.

2:45 p.m.: Anthony Smith joins the program to chat UFC 285, the state of the light heavyweight division, his upcoming fight against Johnny Walker, and more.

3:15 p.m.: The Parlay Pals are back to look at our UFC 285 best bets and this weekend’s upcoming slate.

4 p.m.: Bo Nickal returns fresh of his successful UFC 285 debut over Jamie Pickett.

