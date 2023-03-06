Rankings Shakeup: Jon Jones or Francis Ngannou — who is the No. 1 heavyweight in the world?

Jon Jones or Francis Ngannou — who is the No. 1 heavyweight in the world?

That’s the question now following Jones’ triumphant return at UFC 285. The former UFC light heavyweight champion shook off a three-year layoff to put together one of the finest performances of his career. Eleven years after first teasing a potential move to heavyweight, Jones vaulted up in weight and steamrolled over Ciryl Gane with a two-minute submission win to capture the vacant UFC heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 285.

But why was that title vacant?

Well, it’s because the consensus No. 1 heavyweight in the world before UFC 285 — Ngannou — took the belt home with him when he departed the UFC earlier this year.

So was Jones’ latest masterpiece enough to unseat Ngannou from the top spot?

It was not, according to six of the eight members of MMA Fighting’s rankings panel.

Jones makes his debut at No. 2 in the latest update of our heavyweight rankings, even stealing away two first-place votes from Ngannou but ultimately falling short of surpassing the former champ.

Is that the right call? Or should Jones be the new No. 1?

Vote in the poll and leave a comment below.