On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC 285

Where does Jon Jones go following his quick submission win to capture the UFC heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 285? While Jones’ path seems pretty clear, what could be next for Ciryl Gane after falling short in his bid to win the title?

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee will attempt to answer those questions and more from a matchmaking perspective. Additionally, future matchups are discussed for new flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and the now former champ Valentina Shevchenko — and if an immediate rematch is the way to go — Shavkat Rakhmonov following his nasty submission win over Geoff Neal, along with Mateusz Gamrot, Bo Nickal, and more.

