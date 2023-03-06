Morning Report: Daniel Cormier applauds Jon Jones after UFC 285 win: ‘Jones doesn’t look like the same guy’

Jon Jones has officially followed in Daniel Cormier’s footsteps.

UFC 285 won’t soon be forgotten after two new champions were crowned this past Saturday. After three long years away from the octagon, the former two-time light heavyweight champion and all-time great Jones returned, looking possibly better than ever. The man known as “Bones” made his long-awaited heavyweight debut, wasting no time and submitting Ciryl Gane via a first-round guillotine in only two minutes and four seconds.

Jones, like his old rival Cormier, has now held UFC gold in two weight classes and never had any doubt that would be his reality come the end of UFC 285. Despite being on better terms with each other now, Cormier was still surprised like most by how easy Jones made things look in his octagon return.

“Jon Jones is the heavyweight champion of the world in a way that not many expected,” Cormier said on his YouTube channel. “All week Jon Jones spoke about how easy this fight could be and nobody wanted to believe it. I know I didn’t. I thought he was in for it to the point that at the fighter meeting when Jon Jones was on the phone, I said, ‘Hey, I got one question for you. Just speaking about fear, you said you needed that. Does Ciryl Gane present that fear?’

“He had an answer that was still almost dismissive of Ciryl Gane and I didn’t understand it. I figured he was chasing challenges to elevate himself to the next level. Well, he goes out there and dominates in a way that tells me that everything he said he believed from the very start and he just did it.”

A low blow nine seconds into the clash was the only significant shot dealt to Jones from Gane. In the wake of things, the next step is clear as the champion called for heavyweight’s arguable all-time best fighter Stipe Miocic and UFC President Dana White says that’s the plan next.

As impressive as Jones was, it wasn’t much time to get his feet back under himself and the legend admitted such in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan. In the case of Cormier, he went down in weight and then back up to become a dual-division champion. For Jones, he bulked up and is seemingly still adjusting to his new body, but still as dangerous as ever.

“Jones doesn’t look like the same guy in the octagon,” Cormier said. “He’s a tad bit slower, his movements aren’t as quick and dynamic, but that’s what you expect for a guy that puts on that much weight. But when he went out there he seemed to be having a good time.

“Hats off to Jon Jones for doing something he said he was going to do by winning the fight. Not only winning the fight, winning the fight impressively.”

FINAL THOUGHTS

I am still in disbelief over both title wins this past weekend... This sport is just too much sometimes, man.

Thanks for reading!

